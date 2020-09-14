STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active Covid cases in Andhra Pradesh down to 95,000; 72K samples tested

Overall recoveries reach 4.67L as another 10,000 people were cured; toll 4,912 after 66 patients die of Covid in a day 

Published: 14th September 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Unwilling to eat at restaurants, a family from Hyderabad cooks its own food in the open in Tirupati on Sunday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh saw a slight fall in the number of daily Covid-19 cases with 9,536 people testing positive on Sunday, taking the tally to 5.67 lakh. With over 10,000 recovering in the same period, active cases stood at a little over 95,000. The state tested 72,233 samples in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am, according to the latest media bulletin by the State Command Control Room. Both Godavari districts contributed the most to the daily spike, followed by Chitoor and Nellore. While East Godavari recorded 1,414 cases, West Godavari—which became the third district to have reported over 50,000 infections—saw a surge of 1,076 cases. Two other districts—Anantapur and Chittoor—are nearing the 50,000 mark; by recording another 792 infections, the aggregate in Guntur rose to 45,000.

Overall recoveries in the state rose by 10,131 to 4.67 lakh, leaving 95,072 people still under treatment.
On the other hand, 66 more persons succumbed to the disease taking the toll to 4,912, out of which Chittoor accounted for 525. In the 24 hours, Anantapur, Nellore and Prakasam reported seven deaths each, followed by six each in Kadapa and Visakhapatnam, five each in Chittoor, East Godavari, Krishna and Kurnool, four each in Guntur and Vizianagaram, three in West Godavari and two in Srikakulam.
 

