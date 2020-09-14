STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains lash Andhra Pradesh under influence of low pressure area in Bay of Bengal

Several streams and rivulets are overflowing with floodwater and at several places, causeways and low-level bridges were submerged, snapping road links and disrupting vehicular traffic

Representational image(File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of Andhra Pradesh from Sunday evening.

Several streams and rivulets are overflowing with floodwater and at several places, causeways and low-level bridges were submerged, snapping road links and disrupting vehicular traffic.

With low-lying areas in Nandyal town of Kurnool district inundated with rain and floodwater, fire department personnel with the help of youth volunteers rescued people from submerged colonies and shifted them to safer locations.

The bridge between Chinnamepta and Sivapuram on Tammileru stream in Chatrai mandal of Krishna district was breached on Monday morning disrupting vehicular traffic on the route. With heavy inflows, officials continue to release floodwater to the sea from Prakasam Barrage.

Heavy rains lashing Guntur district have disrupted normal life in Prathipadu, Kakumanu, Pedanandipadu, Nizampatnam. Farmers are now worried about the standing crops as the stagnant water in the fields could damage them.

With flood levels in Godavari district increasing, several low-lying areas are submerged. Heavy rains were reported in Uravakonda, Vajrakarur of Anantapur district and different parts of Kadapa district. With heavy inflows, gates of several reservoirs were lifted to release surplus water downstream. People living along the river course downstream have been alerted.

