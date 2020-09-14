Heavy rains likely in Seema, Godavari districts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of active South West Monsoon, very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in West Godavari, Krishna, East Godavari and Kurnool districts while heavy rainfall lashed different parts of West Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur districts.

Moderate rainfall occurred at several places across the State. Highest rainfall of 18 cm was recorded at Tanuku in West Godavari district, followed by Atmakur (17 cm) and Tiruvuru (16cm) of Krishna district. According to Met department officials, a low pressure area persists over West-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast. Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto mid-tropospheric levels tilting south-westwards. It is likely to become well marked. Under its influence, thunderstorms along with lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places in East and West Godavari, Krishna and Rayalaseema districts on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.