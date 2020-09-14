Patients recovering faster, demand for beds comes down, say experts

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Despite the recent decline in daily spike in Covid cases in the district, which is primarily due to growing public awareness, the threat is not over yet, experts warned.

“It is likely that residents of Visakhapatnam may have developed herd immunity. Many patients in hospitals are getting discharged after spending 7-10 days in treatment. They are then advised home isolation,” said Andhra Medical College principal and King George Hospital superintendent PV Sudhakar.

He observed that the reason for more people recovering quickly could be because of their improved immunity due to presence of less viral load. “House surgeons at the KGH are making 2,000 phone calls a day to monitor the health status of those in home isolation. There are about 4,000 patients in home isolation and 2,500 others in hospitals.”

“More people are getting discharged from hospitals and, as such, the demand for beds has come down,” VIMS director Kadali Vara Prasad said and observed there were hardly any cases of people developing complications after their recovery.

Dr Vara Prasada added contrary to what most predicted, a decline in new cases is being observed in the first weeks of September. “People in Vizag are recovering fast. There should be more awareness among patients in home isolation and they should immediately go to the nearest Covid hospital if they develop breathlessness or any other symptoms.”

“Most patients admitted to VIMS are in critical condition, which is why the mortality rate at the hospital is more,” he said.

GVMC’s chief medical officer of health KSLG Sastry said patients were getting discharged after 10 days of treatment if they showed no symptoms, after which they were being advised home quarantine. “There are less complaints of complications among patients post recovery. ANMs are being assigned to monitor those in home isolation.”

He noted that 4,000 tests were now being conducted every day under GVMC jurisdiction, compared to 2000 to 3000 tests earlier. “Though there is an increase in the number of tests, incidence of cases now is low when compared to August. Last month, 600-700 cases were reported in a day on an average, and this month 300 to 500 cases are being recorded. One other factor for the spread getting slower could be dry weather,” the doctor said.