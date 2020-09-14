Protest after NT Rama Rao statue removal

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tension prevailed in Vinukonda following the removal of statues of TDP founder and former chief minister NT Rama Rao and former MLA Paritala Ravindra on Saturday night. The two statues were installed on the banks of Perumalla branch canal at Vishnukundi Nagar. Giving the details, Vinukonda Urban Circle Inspector D Chinna Mallaiah said D Yedukondalu filed a petition in the High Court for the removal of statues of NTR and Ravindra installed unauthorisedly and the HC issued an order for their removal more than two years ago.

Yedukondalu filed a petition of contempt of court in the HC as the Vinukonda authorities failed to remove the statues. When civic chief Srinivasulu and tahsildar Venkateswarlu took the matter to the notice of collector, the latter directed them to remove the statues immediately.

Denouncing the move, former MLA and TDP district president GV Anjaneyulu demanded that they be reinstalled. He demanded that the statues of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy in the town also be removed.

The TDP leader who staged a protest, threatened to intensify the stir. Narasaraopet DSP M Veera Reddy deployed additional force in Vinukonda and placed Anjaneyulu and a few other TDP leaders under house arrest.

