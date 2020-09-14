Students heave a sigh of relief after NEET

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: The scenes at the centres of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into medical colleges, were more tense this year than before as the test was conducted on Sunday amid Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates were allowed into the centres from 11:45 am though the test commenced at 2 pm to ensure maintenance of physical distance.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the test, took several measures to ensure strict adherence to Covid norms. But Covid norms went for a toss outside all the exam centres in Vijayawada. Though the students were asked to report at the centre as per the time slot mentioned in their hall tickets to avoid crowding, the candidates and their parents flouted the social distancing norm.

However, the staff at the centres ensured that once the candidates entered the campus, they fall in line. The body temperature of every candidate was checked. The candidates were frisked using metal detectors instead of manual frisking to avoid physical contact.

Lack of adequate transportation facilities became a hurdle for some to reach the centres on time. The aspirants were forced to make arrangements on their own, especially those who came from other districts as RTC city bus services have not yet resumed.

“Two of my friends who came from Ongole and Guntur, could reach easily as inter-district buses are operational. But I had to take a cab to come from Jaggaiahpet as RTC buses are not being operated,” said M Satvika, a candidate.

In Visakhapatnam, NEET centres were crowded with students and their parents. With no public transport, the students and their parents had to struggle to find a means of transport which was safe and affordable.

Sharing her plight in travelling from Rajamahendravaram to Visakhapatnam for the test, the mother of NEET aspirant Lakshmi said due to the fear of coronavirus we could not travel in public transport though it is available to some extent.

“Though many claim they are following social distancing in transport, in reality, it is opposite. My husband, daughter and I drove from Rajamahendravaram to Vizag yesterday morning and stayed with our relatives as we could not afford to stay in a hotel given the Covid-19 situation. The students are already going through a lot of stress due to the test amid a pandemic, not having proper transport has become a concern for many,” she said.

Same was the plight of many who came from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and other parts of Visakhapatnam. “Not everyone has a vehicle of his own or can afford auto or cab. The government should have arranged buses for students who wish to travel in public transport, ensuring their safety,” said V Jyothi, a government teacher, who travelled from Tagarapuvalasa to Vizag by spending `1,000.

In Kurnool, the candidates faced transportation problem to reach the NEET centres. Of the total 9,774 candidates applied for the test, only 9,162 turned up. No issue was reported at any centre across the district, officials said.

As many as 23 centres were arranged in Kurnool, Nandyal, Yemmiganur and Banaganapalle and the test went off smoothly. As rains lashed the district on Saturday night, the roads were inundated causing trouble to the students to reach the centres on time, said K Ramudu, a parent who accompanied his daughter from Pamulapadu to Kurnool city.

In view of Covid-19 fear, he along with his daughter reached the exam centre from their native village on a motorbike, he added. RTC Regional Manager T Venkata Ramam said that they operated 153 buses, including 31 special buses from 12 depots in Kurnool district for the convenience of students appearing for NEET.

In Tirupati, 93.17 per cent of students appeared for the test, said coordinator Palle Sindhu. A student who tested positive for Covid-19, came to the centre to take the test. But, the officials sent him back as per the guidelines received from the

NTA stating that the test for such students would be held later. As many as 24 centres were arranged in Tirupati for NEET. RTC Chittoor region operated 70 special buses for students from 6 am to 11 am from various parts of the district to Tirupati. In Nellore, the test was held at 13 centres.

61,892 apply for NEET from AP

As many as 61,892 aspirants from AP applied for NEET this year. The number of centres was increased as the NTA allowed only 12 students per classroom against the standard number of 24. The test was held at 151 centres in the State. Apart from the regular scenes of girls removing their earrings and tying hair, students were seen wearing gloves and masks before entering the centre.

(With inputs from K Madhu Sudhakar (Kurnool) and D Surendra Kumar (Tirupati)