Tension after youth’s death in group clash, Section 144 clamped

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The police on Sunday clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Nadikudi village of Dachepalli mandal to thwart any untoward incident following the death of a youth injured in a group clash. Additional police force was also deployed in the village to maintain law and order as tension prevailed in Nadikudi after the group clash.

Four persons were injured in a clash between two groups belonging to the same community at Narayanapuram street in Nadikudi on Thursday night. A row over quarrying between the two groups led to the clash. Gurazala Rural Circle Inspector Umesh said Tammisetty Neelakantham, Bandaru Srinivas, Bathula Peddiraju and Tirupathi Gopi of Anjanapuram Street were injured when the rival group attacked them. The injured were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Guntur, where Neelakantham (19) succumbed to injuries on Saturday.