‘Don’t take prostate enlargement lightly’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: To create awareness on the cause of comorbid conditions in men of 40 years and above, Dr Ravindra Varma, a urologist at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Visakhapatnam, shed light on Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), also called prostate gland enlargement, which can block the flow of urine out of the bladder and cause urinary tract or kidney problems. In a statement here on Monday, he cited a study according to which 65 per cent of Indian men over 40 years suffer from this condition, stated Dr Ravindra Varma.

He said while it is commonly known that middle-aged men suffer from type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol, many do not consider BPH a serious health issue and are not aware of the effects of the condition. According to him, if untreated, other problems like recurrent acute urinary retention, formation of stones and even failure of both kidneys can soon set in.