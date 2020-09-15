Installation of two idols at Kalahasti temple sparks row, complaint filed

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR : Unauthorised installation of two idols on Srikalahasti temple premises by unidentified persons on September 8 sparked a major row. Temple executive officer (EO) C Chandrasekhar Reddy has filed a police complaint in this regard. The temple officials came to know of it only after some devotees apprised them about the installation of idols. “On September 11, when I noticed the idols, a Shivalinga and a Nandi, installed on the temple premises, I called up the Pradhana Archaka, Sthanacharya and the temple inspector. “After holding a discussion, we decided to immediately remove the idols and perform samprokshanam inside the temple,” Chandrasekhar Reddy said.

“An internal committee has been formed to investigate the incident. While verifying the CCTV footage, the panel members found that two unidentified persons, carrying bags, entered the temple’s south gate on September 8 and installed the idols and escaped,” the EO said. Also, the temple EO has terminated the contract of private security agency and on duty Home Guards were surrendered to the police department.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties staged protests against the unauthorised installation of idols on the temple premises. They raised questions on the lax temple security, how the idols, each weighing about 7 kg, could be installed on the temple premises without the knowledge of the temple officials.

The BJP activists, led by Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas and Kola Anand, staged a protest at the Endowments Regional Joint Commissioner’s office here on Monday. They demanded that the State government order a CBI probe to ferret out the truth.Addressing mediapersons, Kola Anand alleged that the YSRC government’s ‘disregard’ for Hindu temples is triggering a string of anti-Hindu incidents across the State. He accused the government of indulging in vote bank politics.