Jagan government appeals to Centre to abolish Andhra legislative council

By PTI

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday requested the Centre to immediately take necessary action to abolish the state legislative council.

Ruling YSR Congress MPs also urged the central government to consider the AP Disha Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Bill and secure the President's assent for it to become an Act.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with the party lawmakers via a video conference and directed them to raise the issues during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament as well.

The AP Legislative Assembly adopted a statutory resolution on January 27 seeking abolition of the legislative council.

To get the council abolished, the Centre's nod is required as per the Constitution.

In the 58-member House, the YSRC is facing legislative hurdles in the council as it is unable to push important legislation due to opposition from the Telugu Desam Party that enjoys a majority.

Therefore, the chief minister is particular that the council be abolished at the earliest, YSRC sources said.

After the brutal rape and murder of a woman in Hyderabad last year, the state government had passed the Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Bill in December 2019 and named it after Disha, the victim, vowing speedy trial in such cases.

The Centre's concurrence for the legislation is mandatory for it to become a law.

Nine months had elapsed since the state legislature passed the Bill but the Centre was yet to clear it, rendering the proposed legislation ineffective.

However, the state government hastily opened special "Disha Police Stations".

The chief minister directed the MPs to lobby hard with the Centre to get these two pending issues cleared forthwith.