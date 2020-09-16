35 doctors appointed to Guntur government hospital

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The government general hospital in Guntur has appointed 35 assistant professors, filling 202 of the 226 sanctioned posts. The remaining vacant posts will be filled soon, an official said.

Guntur Medical College principal Dr S Babulal said, “The Directorate of Medical Educated has appointed 35 assistant professors, who have also joined duty at the GGH, as per the instructions of the state government. Two new recruits were posted in the pathology wing, five in general medicine, two in general surgery, and the remaining in gynaecology, cardiology, cardio thoracic surgery, plastic surgery, oncology and gastroenterology departments.” Over 4,000 patients visit the hospital every day.