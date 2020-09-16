STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Complete Ambedkar park in 13 months: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

The ambience of the landscape to be developed at Swaraj Maidan should be pleasant, the Chief Minister said and directed the officials to finalise the location for the statue. 

Published: 16th September 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to ensure that the 125-feet BR Ambedkar statue to be installed at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada is visible from all sides. He was speaking at a review meeting on the proposed BR Ambedkar Memorial Park with officials on Tuesday. 

He directed the officials concerned to commission the building of the statue and commence the works from November 1. The project should be completed in 13 months, Jagan said.   

Stating that constructing of a convention hall in the park will be useful to everyone, he wanted it along with a food court so that the income can be used for the maintenance of the park. At the same time, he asked the officials to ensure that use of concrete in the construction of the park is reduced as much as possible. Arrange a good walking track in the park, he said and directed the officials to relocate the Irrigation Department office and other government offices from the park before commencement of the works. He said the park’s connectivity to MG Road should be good. 

Representatives of various organisations presented various models of statue and presentations regarding the construction of the park in the review meeting. Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Pinipe Vishwaroop, Adimulapu Suresh, Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz and senior officials of Municipal, Irrigation, Finance and Social Welfare Departments were present.

