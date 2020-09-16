Farmer leaders express concern over DBT

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of subsidy to farmers and installation of meters at pump sets as a first step to water down the free power scheme as part of the privatisation of Discoms, leaders of various farmer organisations under the aegis of All-India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSSC) demanded immediate roll back of GO 22 issued by the State government on September 1.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, former agriculture minister and head of the state unit of the AIKSCC Vadde Shobanadreswara Rao said the State government has succumbed to the pressure of the Centre, fearing that it might not get funds and issued the GO. “The government is assuring that it will bear the entire expense on the meters, installation and related issues and there will not be any limit on use of power. However, there is no guarantee that it will be implemented going by the promises of earlier and present governments,” he pointed out.