Five held, 120 kg ganja worth Rs 2 lakh seized

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The city police busted a ganja peddling gang and arrested five persons, including a railway employee, under Kancharapalem police station limits on Tuesday.

Disclosing the case details to the media, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sravan Kumar said that the police seized 120 kg of ganja worth Rs 2 lakh from them.

The police also seized five mobile phones and Rs 30,000 cash from their possession.

The ACP said that five persons from various States formed a gang and illegally transported ganja by trains. They were ferrying ganja in small pouches, he added.

The accused hail from New Delhi, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.