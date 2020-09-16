Key accused caught in navy espionage case 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the key accused in the navy espionage case. Identified as Giteli Imran of Godhra in Gujarat, he is an Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) agent and carried out his activities under the guise of a cross-border cloth trader. He deposited money in the bank accounts of the Indian Navy personnel at regular intervals in lieu of classified data provided by them.

Cases under Sections 120B and 121A of IPC, Sections 17 & 18 of UA (P) Act and Section 3 of Official Secrets Act were filed against him for his involvement in espionage activities and working for Inter Services Intelligence.

Some digital devices and incriminating documents have been seized in the search conducted at the house of Giteli. Probe revealed that a few naval personnel came in contact with ISI agents through social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp among others. They shared classified information in lieu of money deposited in their bank accounts through the ISI agents’ Indian associates, who had business interests in Pakistan.

The NIA has launched an investigation under ‘Operation Dolphin’s Nose’ in association with the Andhra Pradesh Intelligence department along with central agencies. Fourteen persons, including 11 navy personnel, some of whom were from Visakhapatnam, were arrested in the case.

A chargesheet has been filed in the instant case on June 15 this year against 14 accused. With Giteli’s arrest, the number has gone up to 15.

