Minister visits Mandasa waterfall

SRIKAKULAM: Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju, accompanied by party leaders, visited the newly identified waterfall at Dalasari village in Mandasa mandal on Tuesday.

Seeing the natural waterfall amid the picturesque surroundings, the minister said that he would make efforts to develop the waterfall into a tourist spot. He also said that he would talk to the officials of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency and tourism officials to develop the waterfall.

The minister also said that if necessary he would talk to the officials of the Odisha government for the development of the spot. Ginni Tirupathi Reddy and others were present.