Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad passes away

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad on Wednesday died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Chennai. The 64-year-old YSRC MP won from Tirupati (SC) constituency in the 2019 elections. He was hospitalised after being tested positive for coronavirus 15 days ago.

Durga Prasad hails from Venkatagiri in Nellore district. A follower of senior leader Nallapureddy Srinivasulu Reddy, he entered politics with the support of the leader. Durga Prasad got elected to State Legislative Assembly for the first time at a young age of 28. He was elected MLA for four times after winning polls in 1985, 1994, 1999, and 2009 from Gudur Assembly constituency on TDP ticket.

Durga Prasad served as education minister between 1996-1998 under then CM N Chandrababu Naidu. He was also a Member of the Public Accounts Committee between 2009-2014.

Before the 2019 elections, Durga Prasad joined the YSRC and contested the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat. He won with a majority of more than 2.28 lakh votes.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy telephoned to his son and conveyed his condolences to the grieving family.