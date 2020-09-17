STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP seeks Governor intervention in release of 37 from jail

These acts of sacrilege caused immense hurt to the religious sentiments of Hindus in the State and outside.

Published: 17th September 2020 09:39 AM

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the YSRC government was acting “in a vengeful manner against Hindu activists with an objective of teaching Hindus a lesson”, BJP State president Somu Veerraju has sought Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan’s intervention in the release of 37 activists, who were arrested for “peacefully protesting” against the attack on temples.  He also alleged that the “oppressive attitude against Hindus” seemed to be a part of the YSRC government’s appeasement politics to please the Church and sections of Christian community.

A delegation of the BJP met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday and apprised him on the “series of attacks” on Hindu temples especially the gutting of the 62-year-old chariot of Antarvedi temple recently. Recalling the older incidents, he said, “...In all, around 17 such incidents have happened in the last one year. These acts of sacrilege caused immense hurt to the religious sentiments of Hindus in the State and outside. The government has not shown the seriousness expected of it in probing these cases.” The duplicity, double standards and communal outlook of the government becomes evident from the great urgency it has shown in acting against the alleged stone pelting on a church by some miscreants in Antarvedi, the BJP said told the Governor. 

“What followed the church incident was even more shocking. The state police ostensibly on the instructions of senior functionaries of the state government used the stone pelting incident as an excuse to book 37 Hindu activists, who staged a peaceful protest against the burning down of the chariot, under non-bailable sections and sent them to judicial remand,” the BJP delegation said, requesting the Governor to direct the state government to release all those arrested in a ‘high-handed’ manner and quash the cases against them.

Comments

