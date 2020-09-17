STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Botcha Satyanarayana slams TDP for moving court

Addressing the media after a departmental meeting here on Wednesday, the minister lashed out at the TDP and its members for moving the court.

Published: 17th September 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refraining from commenting on the stay issued by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in the matter related to the alleged land scam in Amaravati, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the State government would explore the option of approaching the Supreme Court. He added that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed a case under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, which was enacted by Parliament, not Andhra Pradesh. 

Addressing the media after a departmental meeting here on Wednesday, the minister lashed out at the TDP and its members for moving the court. “The sections invoked by the ACB were a part of an Act enacted by Parliament, not the State.  The (High) Court in its purview has given its order and I wouldn’t comment on it. There are higher courts and we will think about it,” he said.

Botcha also questioned the TDP as to why it moved the court against the SIT. “It was the TDP which dared us to make public the evidence. We have been saying that there was insider trading even before the YSRC assumed power. Subsequently, after forming the government, we constituted a cabinet sub-committee and a vigilance enquiry was also done.

Then, the SIT was formed. The TDP pointed fingers at us claiming we didn’t reveal the evidence even after a year of being in power. We revealed it in the Assembly along with the details. Later, a report was also submitted noting prima facie involvement of a few people. So, through the ACB, we sought action. Why did the TDP, which asked us to reveal the evidence, move the court now?” the minister questioned. To a query if the government will move the Supreme Court in the matter stayed by the High Court, the minister said, “We have a legal team and the State government will take a call after examining all the options.”Botcha also responded to the missing of silver lion statues from the chariot of Kanaka Durga temple. 

He said that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government was not the one to refrain from taking action against anybody. “We are a very serious government and we take even a small issue seriously. Those involved will be punished irrespective of political party and other aspects. The chariot in question has not been in use for over a year. The facts will come out soon,” he noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Botcha Satyanarayana Anti-Corruption Bureau
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp