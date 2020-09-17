Botcha Satyanarayana slams TDP for moving court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refraining from commenting on the stay issued by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in the matter related to the alleged land scam in Amaravati, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the State government would explore the option of approaching the Supreme Court. He added that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed a case under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, which was enacted by Parliament, not Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media after a departmental meeting here on Wednesday, the minister lashed out at the TDP and its members for moving the court. “The sections invoked by the ACB were a part of an Act enacted by Parliament, not the State. The (High) Court in its purview has given its order and I wouldn’t comment on it. There are higher courts and we will think about it,” he said.

Botcha also questioned the TDP as to why it moved the court against the SIT. “It was the TDP which dared us to make public the evidence. We have been saying that there was insider trading even before the YSRC assumed power. Subsequently, after forming the government, we constituted a cabinet sub-committee and a vigilance enquiry was also done.

Then, the SIT was formed. The TDP pointed fingers at us claiming we didn’t reveal the evidence even after a year of being in power. We revealed it in the Assembly along with the details. Later, a report was also submitted noting prima facie involvement of a few people. So, through the ACB, we sought action. Why did the TDP, which asked us to reveal the evidence, move the court now?” the minister questioned. To a query if the government will move the Supreme Court in the matter stayed by the High Court, the minister said, “We have a legal team and the State government will take a call after examining all the options.”Botcha also responded to the missing of silver lion statues from the chariot of Kanaka Durga temple.

He said that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government was not the one to refrain from taking action against anybody. “We are a very serious government and we take even a small issue seriously. Those involved will be punished irrespective of political party and other aspects. The chariot in question has not been in use for over a year. The facts will come out soon,” he noted.