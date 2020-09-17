Hawala racket kingpin in ED custody

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: One of the kingpins in the money laundering case of 2017 in Visakhapatnam was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Bhimendra Kumar Goyal alias BK Goyal alias Munna Goyal, who had been evading arrest for long, was finally tracked to Singapore and arrested. He was later lodged in Tihar jail.

Goyal was brought to Vizag by ED after getting his custody for five days. In 2017, the Income Tax Department in Visakhapatnam suspected that a few companies were indulging in heavy foreign exchange transactions.

After a thorough investigation, a team led by then Joint Director (Investigation) of Income Tax MVN Seshu Bhavanarayana zeroed on Vaddi Mahesh.

The probe revealed that Mahesh, a person with fake identities, and eight others were involved in money laundering and their operations spread across West Godavari, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Kolkata and the estimated value of the racket was `1,600 crore.