MoUs with Tech Mahindra, Biocon Academy, Schneider

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tech Mahindra, Biocon Academy and Schneider have entered into Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC).The MoUs were exchanged between the officials of the APSSDC and representatives of companies in the presence of Industries, Commerce and Skill Development Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy through a video conference on Wednesday.

Under the MoU with Tech Mahindra, a centre of excellence (logistics) will be set up in Visakhapatnam. A centre of excellence (electric) will be set up by Schneider in Nellore. Biocon Academy will be the knowledge partner for the proposed skill development colleges in the life sciences domain.

Speaking on the occasion, Goutham Reddy expressed happiness over the three firms associating with the State government’s plan for setting up 30 skill development colleges.

Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took the initiative to set up skill development colleges to mould human resources as part of providing 75 per cent jobs in industries to the youth in the State, he said that the MoUs with three companies is a good sign towards that direction.

Special Chief Secretary (Skill Development) Ananta Ramu, APSSDC chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy, Managing Director and CEO Aria Srikanth, Tech Mahindra Foundation CPO Rakesh Soni, Biocon Academy programme dean Bindu Ajit, Schneider Electric Education head Sai Krishna Rao and others were present.