13 new junior colleges likely in Prakasam

ONGOLE: Thirteen new junior colleges are likely to come up in Prakasam district under private managements this academic year. As part of its educational reforms, the State government has decided to set up one junior college in each mandal. Responding to a notification issued by the government in this regard, 15 private managements have submitted applications online to set up junior colleges in the district.

The Regional Inspection Officer (RIO) has submitted a report on available infrastructure in the new junior colleges proposed by private managements to the Board of Intermediate Education after conducting an inspection. Based on the report, the Intermediate Board is likely to give permission for setting up 13 new junior colleges from the current academic year. At present, there are 32 government, 12 aided and 107 private junior colleges in the district. The new colleges are likely to come up in Ongole city, Naguluppalapdu, Thallur, Darsi, Mundlamuru, Pamuru, Kanigiri, Maddipadu, Tangutur, S Konda and Y Palem.