3 RTC staff among 5 held for smuggling liquor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three APSRTC employees, including two drivers of cargo services run by the Corporation, and two others were arrested by the sleuths of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) for illegally smuggling liquor from neighbouring Telangana State in the State-run cargo buses.

Acting on a tip-off, the SEB sleuths intercepted an RTC cargo service bus near Benz Circle under Patamata police station limits and seized 2,198 liquor bottles worth `11 lakh on Thursday. Apart from the two RTC drivers and a mechanic, two persons who came to receive the parcel were also arrested.

