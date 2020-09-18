Andhra Pradesh Police foil 'Chalo Amalapuram' plan, arrests BJP leaders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police foiled bids of BJP leaders and activists to go to Amalapuram in East Godavari district as part of ‘Chalo Amalapuram’ to protest against government’s failure to protect Hindu temples’ and structures on Friday.



In Amalapuram, they arrested BJP MLC PVN Madhav and a few others, who resorted to dharna at the clock tower. Tensions prevailed for some time in the area. Police deployed in large numbers, fortified the Amalapuram town and imposed section 144.



Meanwhile, several important leaders of BJP in the state were put under house arrest since Thursday evening including BJP state chief Somu Veeraraju, former state president Kanna Lakshminarayana, Vishnuvardhan Reddy were put under house arrest. BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari was put under House arrest in Karamchedu of Prakasam district.



Another BJP leader Ravela Kishore Babu along with Chinnam Ramakotaiah were taken into police custody at Hanuman Junction while they were on their way to Amalapuram and shifted to Janasena leader Chalamsetty Ramesh’s house where they were put under house arrest.



Police made the arrests and house arrests citing that public rallies are in violation of various sections of Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Disease Act which are in effect due to COVID-19.



Condemning the house arrests and house arrests, Somu Veeraraju said, "The government is only interested in vote bank politics. It arrested 41 Hindu activists who protested peacefully against the gutting of Antarvedi temple's chariot, but has not arrested even a single person who set the chariot on fire. Why is the government not taking action against those involved in attacks on various temples? We will expose the YSRC government's failure in protecting the temples, which has hurt the sentiments of Hindus."



The BJP chief also alleged that the government used the endowment department's funds and assets for other religious activities and questioned as to how it could do so. "Hindutva is not a religion. It is a way of life. We will protect the interests of Hindus and protest against the negligent attitude of the government," he asserted



Meanwhile, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah explaining what occurred in the state in the wake of Antarvedi Temple chariot burning incident and sought his intervention.