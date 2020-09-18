STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP Vijayasai Reddy seeks special trains from Hyderabad to Vizag and Tirupati

As public transport buses between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were yet to commence, people were facing problems to go to these places, he said. 

Published: 18th September 2020

YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy

YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy has sought special trains from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. Raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha through a Special Mention on Thursday, the MP said the railways was providing relief to stranded people, including several migrant labourers, by operating nearly 230 special trains across the country. 

Though these trains are not fully meeting the demand, they were providing the much-needed relief to the people. He brought to the notice of the Union Railway Minister that post-lockdown, the railways was running 80 interstate special trains. 

However, there was not a single train from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. As public transport buses between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were yet to commence, people were facing problems to go to these places, he said. 

