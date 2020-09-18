STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TTD invites CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for annual Brahmotsavams

The annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara as per the TTD Board’s resolution will be conducted in Ekantham from September 19 to 27 in view of Covid-19 restrictions. 

Published: 18th September 2020 08:29 AM

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to suspend darshan at the Srivari Temple, Tirumala for seven days after an elderly person with coronavirus symptoms collapsed near Srivari Temple.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was invited by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to offer silk clothes to Lord Venkateswara during the annual Srivari Brahmotsavams at Tirumala temple, scheduled to commence from September 19. It has been a tradition for several years that the Chief Minister of the State presents ‘Pattu Vastrams’ to Lord Venkateswara during Brahmotsavams.  

TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy met the Chief Minister on Thursday and formally invited him for Srivari Brahmotsavams. They presented Srivari Prasadam to the Chief Minister on the occasion. 

The annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara as per the TTD Board’s resolution will be conducted in Ekantham from September 19 to 27 in view of Covid-19 restrictions. The processions and rituals will be conducted within the temple and no public participation is allowed.

New posts created in TTD for accounting and assessing of temple jewellery

Vijayawada: To ensure proper accounting and assessing of jewellery of all temples under Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), including Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, apart from taking adequate care in maintaining the jewellery offered in these temples, the State government created new posts of Chief Jewellery Officer, Jewellery Officer, two AEOs and four Jewellery Appraisers in the TTD. Special Chief Secretary (Endowments) JSV Prasad issued the order to this effect on Thursday. It was issued with the concurrence of the Finance Department. After careful consideration, the government gave its consent and accorded sanction to these posts in TTD for its smooth functioning. Chief Jewellery Officer will be paid salary as per Foreign Service terms and conditions, jewellery officer will be given a pay scale of Rs  21,820-Rs  48,160, AEOs Rs  18,030-Rs  43,630 and jewellery appraisers Rs  11,860-Rs  34,050.

