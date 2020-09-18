‘YSRC making issue out of house sites given to judges’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that over 372 All India Services officers, judicial services officers, government employees, journalists and officials in the present CMO were given house sites in Amaravati, TDP Supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said that the YSRC was carrying out a misinformation campaign on the house sites given to judges. He was speaking at a virtual Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) meeting on Thursday.

Naidu slammed the YSRC MPs for only being interested in wreaking vengeance on the TDP instead of taking part in the sit-in held by the Opposition parties to get more GST funds from the Centre. Accusing the YSRC of double standards, Naidu said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is on conditional bail, has no moral right to pass comments on the judiciary. The TDP MPs decided to demand a comprehensive CBI probe into the alleged scams committed by YSRC government so far.