STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

88 per cent turnout for Andhra Pradesh EAMCET on Day 2

As many as 31,727 candidates took the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (APEAMCET-2020) in the State on Friday.

Published: 19th September 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Students were thermal screened before attending EAMCET exam at ION digital zone in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As many as 31,727 candidates took the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (APEAMCET-2020) in the State on Friday. A total of 36,012 candidates (88%) had registered for the exam, while 4,285 were absent.

The second day was a repeat of Day 1. While social distancing norms were followed on the premises of exam centres, the safety protocol was flouted by candidates and their parents outside. Though each student was given a reporting time slot, the exam centres were crowded from 6:30 am.

On the other hand, Telangana had an attendance percentage of 47.13 out of 50,007 aspirants, who had registered for EAMCET. Kadapa topped the table with 91.88 per cent of aspirants taking the exam, while Krishna district registered the lowest 84.01 per cent of attendance.

Krishna had the maximum number of 4,702 students registered for the second day’s paper, while Vizianagaram recorded the lowest number of 1,324 students. The body temperature of all the students was checked before allowing them to enter the exam centres, besides providing them sanitisers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APEAMCET Andhra Pradesh exam coronavirus
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp