88 per cent turnout for Andhra Pradesh EAMCET on Day 2

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 31,727 candidates took the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (APEAMCET-2020) in the State on Friday. A total of 36,012 candidates (88%) had registered for the exam, while 4,285 were absent.

The second day was a repeat of Day 1. While social distancing norms were followed on the premises of exam centres, the safety protocol was flouted by candidates and their parents outside. Though each student was given a reporting time slot, the exam centres were crowded from 6:30 am.

On the other hand, Telangana had an attendance percentage of 47.13 out of 50,007 aspirants, who had registered for EAMCET. Kadapa topped the table with 91.88 per cent of aspirants taking the exam, while Krishna district registered the lowest 84.01 per cent of attendance.

Krishna had the maximum number of 4,702 students registered for the second day’s paper, while Vizianagaram recorded the lowest number of 1,324 students. The body temperature of all the students was checked before allowing them to enter the exam centres, besides providing them sanitisers.