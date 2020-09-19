Active COVID-19 cases fall to 84,000 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of new Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh continued to be below 10,000. In the 24 hours ending at 9 am Friday, the number of new cases was 8,006, taking the State’s total to 6,09,558.

With 11,803 more Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the State stood at 5,19,891, while the active cases declined to 84,423. The Covid toll rose to 5,244 with 67 more deaths.

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Friday evening, 74,710 samples, including 44,180 rapid antigen, were tested. The total number of samples tested so far is 49,59,081. East Godavari with 1,405 new cases and West Godavari with 1,035 cases, reported more than 1,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

Kurnool recorded the lowest number of 337 cases. East Godavari with a total of 83,852 cases continued to top the list, followed by West Godavari with 55,670, Kurnool with 53,435, Chittoor with 53,323 and Anantapur with 51,821. Five out of the total 13 districts in the State, have recorded more than 50,000 cases each so far.

Out of the total 67 deaths, Kadapa reported eight, Chittoor and Krishna seven each, East Godavari, Guntur and Visakhapatnam six each, Anantapur, Nellore and Srikakulam five each, West Godavari four, Prakasam and Vizianagaram three each and Kurnool two deaths.

Kadapa jail inmates beat corona

Inmates of Kadapa Central Prison are on the way to recovery form Covid. About 360 corona cases were reported in the jail in August. Of the total, 349 inmates have recovered so far. Jail Superintendent MR Ravi Kiran said almost all the prisoners have recovered and there are no new cases

Amma Trust performs last rites of victim

Amma Charitable Trust of Guntur on Friday performed the funeral of a person, who died due to Covid-19 in Anantapur. The kin of the victim brought the body to his native village Machavaram for performing the last rites as per his wish.