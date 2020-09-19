Andhra Pradesh Minister says he’ll quit if Benz car gift charge against his son is proved

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting the allegations of TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu that his son received a Benz car as gift from one of the accused in the ESI scam, Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram on Friday said he would resign from his post if the car was registered in the name of his son. Stating that the TDP leader was making “baseless allegations”, he said that his son has lakhs of fans across the State and they will take gifts through his hands.

“Except posing for a photograph, my son is in no way connected to the said Benz car,” he said and sought to know whether helicopters and trains become the property of all those who take photographs besides them. Speaking to mediapersons in Aluru of Kurnool district, Jayaram, while responding to the allegations made against his son, said that Ayyanna Partrudu was making “senseless remarks” and asked why the TDP leaders were not responding to the allegations of corruption that took place during the previous regime.

Earlier in the day, Ayyanna accused Jayaram’s son Eeswar of accepting a costly Benz car as a birthday gift from an accused in the ESI scam. Minister Jayaram was the real mastermind behind the ESI scam, but the government wrongfully targeted BC leader and former minister K Atchannaidu, Ayyanna alleged in a press conference. Ayyanna also showed photos of the minister’s son “accepting” the costly gift from the accused 14 in the ESI scam, identified as Telakapalli Karthik. He deplored that while clear evidence was available against the minister, the ACB officials deliberately targeted Atchannaidu even though they do not have any evidence against the former minister. He demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dismiss Jayaram from his Cabinet. Ayyanna has called the toll free number ‘14400’ and complained about the involvement of minister Jayaram in the ESI scam. When the receptionist advised him to submit proofs to the local ACB office, he said that he sent the copies directly to the Chief Minister’s Office for taking suitable action.