STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Minister says he’ll quit if Benz car gift charge against his son is proved

Earlier in the day, Ayyanna accused Jayaram’s son Eeswar of accepting a costly Benz car as a birthday gift from an accused in the ESI scam.

Published: 19th September 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram (Photo | EPS/Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting the allegations of TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu that his son received a Benz car as gift from one of the accused in the ESI scam, Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram on Friday said he would resign from his post if the car was registered in the name of his son. Stating that the TDP leader was making “baseless allegations”, he said that his son has lakhs of fans across the State and they will take gifts through his hands.

“Except posing for a photograph, my son is in no way connected to the said Benz car,” he said and sought to know whether helicopters and trains become the property of all those who take photographs besides them. Speaking to mediapersons in Aluru of Kurnool district, Jayaram, while responding to the allegations made against his son, said that Ayyanna Partrudu was making “senseless remarks” and asked why the TDP leaders were not responding to the allegations of corruption that took place during the previous regime.

Earlier in the day, Ayyanna accused Jayaram’s son Eeswar of accepting a costly Benz car as a birthday gift from an accused in the ESI scam. Minister Jayaram was the real mastermind behind the ESI scam, but the government wrongfully targeted BC leader and former minister K Atchannaidu, Ayyanna alleged in a press conference. Ayyanna also showed photos of the minister’s son “accepting” the costly gift from the accused 14 in the ESI scam, identified as Telakapalli Karthik. He deplored that while clear evidence was available against the minister, the ACB officials deliberately targeted Atchannaidu even though they do not have any evidence against the former minister. He demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dismiss Jayaram from his Cabinet. Ayyanna has called the toll free number ‘14400’ and complained about the involvement of minister Jayaram in the ESI scam. When the receptionist advised him to submit proofs to the local ACB office, he said that he sent the copies directly to the Chief Minister’s Office for taking suitable action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Andhra Pradesh Gummanur Jayaram Benz car
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp