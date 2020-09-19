STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cost of petrol, diesel up by Re 1 in Andhra Pradesh

The government’s decision drew flak from the AP Lorry Owners Association (APLOA).

Published: 19th September 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Diesel, Fuel

Representational image. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Friday promulgated an Ordinance amending the APVAT Act, 2005 to levy and collect Road Development Cess of Rs  1 per litre on petrol and diesel, which will be in addition to the existing levies. The new cess will be implemented from midnight on Friday. Expecting a revenue of around Rs  500 crore per year with the Road Development Cess, Special Chief Secretary (Commercial Taxes) Rajat Bhargava said income generated on the cess will be transferred to the AP Road Development Corporation. Stating that the lockdown severely affected the revenues of the state, the official explained that in April, the revenue realised was Rs  1,323 crore, as against Rs  4,480 crore realised in April, 2019, which accounts for only 29.5 per cent of the expected revenue. 

Similar trends were observed in May, June, July and August, he added. Besides the fall in revenues, the Central government has not released the GST compensation for 2020-21, and there has been a steep increase in expenditure on health services to combat Covid-19, he said. The government’s decision drew flak from the AP Lorry Owners Association (APLOA). Speaking to TNIE, APLOA General Secretary Y Eeswara Rao said the cost of fuel is already higher than in neighbouring states. “The prices are Rs  1.50-3 more per litre of petrol and diesel,” he pointed out. He added that despite the fall in crude oil prices, the Centre recently increased the cost of fuel by up to Rs  12 per litre through different taxes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh fuel price Petrol Diesel VAT
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp