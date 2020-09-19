Farmer unions to hit streets against Central agri reforms

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Farmer unions’ under the aegis of All-India Kisan Sangharsh Sangathan Coordination Committee State unit decided to stage protests at the Collectorates across the State opposing the proposed agricultural reforms by the central government. Leaders Vadde Shobanadreswara Rao, AIKSSC State head, Kesava Rao and others said three bills—the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Prince Assurance and Farm Services Bill 2020—were against the interests of farmers.