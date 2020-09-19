STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HCP gets approval for preparing master plan for State guest house

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Ahmedabad-based designing and planning organisation HCP was given letter of consent by Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA) for the comprehensive architectural services and project management consultant services for the development of the State guest house on 30-acre site atop Greyhounds hill at Kapuluppada in Visakhapatnam.

The VMRDA invited bids for RFP (request for proposal) for the State guest house on August 13. However, as only one bid was received for RFP, the VMRDA went for a second call as per the recommendation of the technical committee. It extended the time for one more week.

Following extension of the time, HCP also joined the race to clinch the bid for preparing the detailed project report for the guest house. Two firms - HCP and Water and Power Consultancy Services Ltd - made bids for the RFP and VMRDA gave nod to HCP as it has vast experience in urban infrastructure planning.

The Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority paid Rs 25 lakh as advance to the HPC. The HCP will prepare the master plan which include preparation of preliminary strategies for Draft Master Plan, review of total station survey, annual weather charts and proposed building blocks and zoning, proposals for key components and utilities, movement networks, parking and infrastructure, landscape design, preliminary cost estimation, models & 3D visualisation, and strategy for project implementation.

