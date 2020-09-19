IMD predicts heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh for next four days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rainfall under the influence of active South West Monsoon lashed several parts of Andhra Pradesh since Wednesday. Met department forecasts indicate more rains in the next four days, as a low pressure area is forming in the Northeast Bay of Bengal on September 20.

On Thursday, highest rainfall of 7.3 cm was reported at Pedallavalapadu in Prakasam district, followed by Pedacherlopalle of the same district with 6.7 cm, Jaggampeta in East Godavari district and Macherla in Guntur district recorded 6.3 cm each.

Vijayawada city also received 3.5 cm of rain on Thursday evening. Though it lasted for just 10-15 minutes, it was heavy. Vijayawada rural received 3.9 cm of rain on Thursday. On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Repalle in Guntur district received 10 cm of rain, followed by Uravakonda in Anantapur district with 8 cm of rain.