More than 41,000 recover from coronavirus in Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 979 patients were discharged from various Covid- 19 hospitals after their recovery in the district on Friday. A total of 41,767 people were discharged from the various hospitals in Visakhapatnam till now.

As many as 371 Covid positive cases were recorded on Friday as against 449 on Thursday, taking the total cases registered till now in the district to 46,569. Six more persons died in the district, increasing the toll to 349, according to Covid-19 Special Officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts Dr PV Sudhakar in a statement here on Friday.

Meanwhile, there are 728 active clusters on Friday against 718 clusters in the district on Thursday. They include 60 very active clusters, 115 active clusters and 553 dormant clusters. As many as 192 clusters have been denotified in the district till now, Dr Sudhakar said. In Paderu Agency, 19 positive cases were reported on Friday taking the total cases reported in the division till now to 1,233. There are 401 active cases, while 832 patients were discharged from Covid-19 designated hospitals after recovery till now.