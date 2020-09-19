TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu demands CBI probe on Jagan government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu demanded CBI probe into the last 16 months of the YSRC regime and said the government was paying a heavy penalty for its ongoing attacks and atrocities on the weaker sections and BCs across the State. He claimed BCs, SCs, STs and minorities are moving away from the ruling party as it has lost the support of 16 per cent of voters in the past 16 months. Addressing party leaders of Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency through videoconference on Friday, he said the poor were facing difficult times due to “unbearable” tax hikes and loss of livelihood.

Electricity charges were increased three times. Sand and cement rates were increased creating a crisis. Liquor prices were increased by as much as 300 per cent. Water cess and registration charges were also increased. In a short time, the people had to bear a tax burden worth `50,000 crore, he alleged. Naidu accused YSRC leaders of squeezing the State dry with countless scams, including illegal transportation of sand to other States and sale of illicit liquor among others. Hundreds of trucks ferry sand illegally to Telangana and, on their way back, bring liquor bottles for illegal sale in AP, he charged. Referring to attacks on temples, he said , “Even Gods are not safe under the present regime.”