STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC MPs protest outside Parliament, demand CBI inquiry

Vijayasai flays HC stay on formation of SIT to probe capital scam

Published: 19th September 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

YSRCP MPs protest demanding CBI inquiry into Amaravati land scam and fiber grid scam, in Delhi on Friday. (Photo I EPS/PARVEEN NEGI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP MPs continued their protest on Parliament premises for the second day on Friday demanding CBI probe into the Amaravati land scam and AP Fiber Grid scam. Speaking on the occasion, YSRCP general secretary and MP V Vijayasai Reddy said the High Court stay on the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the government and issuing a gag order to the media is not in the true spirit of Constitution and democracy. Citing the Prevention of Corruption Act, Section 19, Sub section 3- Clause C, Vijayasai argued that the stay cannot be justified unless there are special and extraordinary circumstances, which are not there in the case.

A CBI probe should have been ordered by the court instead of staying the investigation by the SIT, he observed. On the media gag, he described it as unconstitutional as it stifles the right to freedom of speech and expression of the media and thereby contravening Article 14. “Injunctions against publication can either be an order to prevent possible defamation or invasion of privacy, or one aimed at protecting the fairness of a trial or one aimed at protecting the fairness of a trial or investigation. The Supreme Court held in the Sahara vs SEBI (2012) case that the court can grant preventive relief on a balancing of the right to free trial and a free press, he explained.

However, it favoured such temporary restraint on publication ‘only in cases of real and substantial risk of prejudice’ to the administration of justice or a fair trial, the MP pointed out and said in the instant case, there was no real and substantial risk of prejudice. The YSRC leader also said the judgment is a per incuriam judgement which means that it is characterised by lack of due regard to the law or the facts. He opined that it sets a bad precedent in the country. “If there is a SIT probe by any state government against any scam, the prime accused can seek a stay not only on the proceedings but also on the reporting of the details of the case,” he said. Vijaysai recalled that the YSRCP came to power on three planks — Special Category Status and justice to the people with respect to the implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014; welfare of common people and unearthing large scams. Bound by the 3rd plank, the police, after a thorough investigation into the land scam in Amaravati, found irregularities and filed an FIR. “Police were given full independence to bring the scam to light and put the wrongdoers in jail,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amaravati land scam AP Fiber Grid scam YSRCP MPs CBI probe Parliament MP V Vijayasai Reddy
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp