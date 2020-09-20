STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

230 COVID-19 patients gave birth at Srikakulam GGH: Doctor

The Covid-designated hospital has 550 beds, of which 50 are in the intensive care unit and 40 are allotted to the labour ward.

Published: 20th September 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant woman

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Over 230 Covid-positive pregnant women have given birth at the government general hospital in Srikakulam since the third week of July. Dr Vani and Dr Aravind, of the hospital’s gynaecology wing, said the deliveries were performed with a 99 per cent success rate. 

The Covid-designated hospital has 550 beds, of which 50 are in the intensive care unit and 40 are allotted to the labour ward. Almost 50 per cent of the Covid-positive pregnant women gave birth through the normal procedure. 

Dr Aravind further said: “The gynaecology ward has deployed 10 doctors since July-end. The death of two infants during the procedure was due to other complications. Fifty per cent of the total deliveries were done through the normal procedure under the close supervision of the head of the department, Dr I Vani.” He claimed that no doctor or paramedical staff contracted the virus from the patients, and that physical distancing between the infants and their mothers was ensured. “We always insist that mothers wear masks while breastfeeding. No child who took birth at the hospital has contracted the novel coronavirus.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srikakulam Pregnant COVID patients
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma during the toss. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020: Get ready for virtual Whistle Podu this IPL season
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp