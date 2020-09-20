230 COVID-19 patients gave birth at Srikakulam GGH: Doctor

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Over 230 Covid-positive pregnant women have given birth at the government general hospital in Srikakulam since the third week of July. Dr Vani and Dr Aravind, of the hospital’s gynaecology wing, said the deliveries were performed with a 99 per cent success rate.

The Covid-designated hospital has 550 beds, of which 50 are in the intensive care unit and 40 are allotted to the labour ward. Almost 50 per cent of the Covid-positive pregnant women gave birth through the normal procedure.

Dr Aravind further said: “The gynaecology ward has deployed 10 doctors since July-end. The death of two infants during the procedure was due to other complications. Fifty per cent of the total deliveries were done through the normal procedure under the close supervision of the head of the department, Dr I Vani.” He claimed that no doctor or paramedical staff contracted the virus from the patients, and that physical distancing between the infants and their mothers was ensured. “We always insist that mothers wear masks while breastfeeding. No child who took birth at the hospital has contracted the novel coronavirus.”