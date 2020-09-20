54 COVID-19 patients rescued from flooded centre in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Sub-Inspector Naga Tulasi Prasad and his team were lauded for rescuing 54 coronavirus patients stuck in Haj Bhavan here in Chennuru on Saturday. Due to heavy rains for the past few days, a local stream received heavy floods, which entered the facility converted into a quarantine centre.

The sub-inspector along with his team, rushed to the spot and took Covid-19 patients to a safer location using a rope and later shifted them to Global College of Engineering and Technology. The patients thanked the SI and his team for rescuing them.