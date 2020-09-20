STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP, TDP find fault with Subba Reddy’s remarks

BJP State chief Somu Veeraju said  such decisions should be taken after considering all aspects as it would pertain to other religions across the country.

Published: 20th September 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

YV Subba Reddy

TTD trust board chairperson YV Subba Reddy (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Finding fault with TTD trust board chairperson YV Subba Reddy’s statement that it is not mandatory for non-Hindus to sign a declaration form to enter the temple, BJP State unit questioned the need to change the system being followed for decades and demanded that Subba Reddy retract his statement.  

BJP State chief Somu Veeraju said  such decisions should be taken after considering all aspects as it would pertain to other religions across the country. Former president of India APJ Abdul Kalam had also signed the register declaring his faith when he visited the shrine, he recalled. 

BJP member and former chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao, who also served as the EO of the devasthanams, said “The declaration of faith is not a recent one and has been in practice for decades...

There is no rule that the Chief Minister himself has to offer the silk robes. The Endowments minister can also take forward the tradition.” Meanwhile, in an indirect reference to the Chief Minister, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that the long established traditions at Tirumala should not be changed for the sake of a “non-believer”. Naidu, taking to Twitter on Saturday, insisted that traditions, which have been followed from centuries, cannot be changed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP YV Subba Reddy TTD TDP
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma during the toss. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020: Get ready for virtual Whistle Podu this IPL season
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp