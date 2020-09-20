STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre completed 15 institutions in Andhra Pradesh: State BJP chief Somu Veerraju

He interacted with the hospital officials and took stock of the progress of works.

Published: 20th September 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Andhra Pradesh chief Somu Veerraju (R) (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  BJP state president Somu Veerraju has said that successive state governments of the TDP and YSRC failed to give a shape to the State capital and turned it into a controversial issue while the Centre has completed almost 15 of the 18 institutes it sanctioned post the bifurcation. He said that he would visit all the projects for which the Centre has provided funds so that the public would know the help extended to the State.

The BJP chief visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri campus, and the National Institute of Design, being constructed in Inavolu of Amaravati, on Saturday. He interacted with the hospital officials and took stock of the progress of works. Speaking on the occasion, Somu said, “The Centre has sanctioned 18 institutions as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, of which about 15 are almost ready.

While 90 per cent of the works of these institutions are done, the State government hasn’t decided on the capital yet. While one is delaying it in the name of three capitals, the previous government did not give it a shape, wasting time in the name of Singapore and Japan. They just turned it into a controversial issue. On the other hand, the Centre has silently done its job with respect to the projects it sanctioned,” he claimed.

He appreciated the efforts of the Centre in developing the AIIMS Mangalagiri campus. “Chandrababu Naidu, who made tall claims, also couldn’t build a structure in Amaravati like AIIMS,” he said, adding that he would visit all the institutions sanctioned by the Centre to show the development done by the BJP-led Centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Somu Veerraju TDP Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma during the toss. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020: Get ready for virtual Whistle Podu this IPL season
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp