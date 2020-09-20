Centre completed 15 institutions in Andhra Pradesh: State BJP chief Somu Veerraju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state president Somu Veerraju has said that successive state governments of the TDP and YSRC failed to give a shape to the State capital and turned it into a controversial issue while the Centre has completed almost 15 of the 18 institutes it sanctioned post the bifurcation. He said that he would visit all the projects for which the Centre has provided funds so that the public would know the help extended to the State.

The BJP chief visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri campus, and the National Institute of Design, being constructed in Inavolu of Amaravati, on Saturday. He interacted with the hospital officials and took stock of the progress of works. Speaking on the occasion, Somu said, “The Centre has sanctioned 18 institutions as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, of which about 15 are almost ready.

While 90 per cent of the works of these institutions are done, the State government hasn’t decided on the capital yet. While one is delaying it in the name of three capitals, the previous government did not give it a shape, wasting time in the name of Singapore and Japan. They just turned it into a controversial issue. On the other hand, the Centre has silently done its job with respect to the projects it sanctioned,” he claimed.

He appreciated the efforts of the Centre in developing the AIIMS Mangalagiri campus. “Chandrababu Naidu, who made tall claims, also couldn’t build a structure in Amaravati like AIIMS,” he said, adding that he would visit all the institutions sanctioned by the Centre to show the development done by the BJP-led Centre.