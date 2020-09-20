STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Dasa Sutras’ nominated for SKOCH Award 2020  

The SKOCH Award 2020 is conferred on the country’s extremely talented persons from various fields for their outstanding contribution to the society. 

Published: 20th September 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: ‘Dasa Sutras’, a project initiated by Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal as a precautionary measure to protect the police and public from Covid-19, has been nominated for the prestigious “SKOCH Award 2020”.

The SKOCH Award 2020 is conferred on the country’s extremely talented persons from various fields for their outstanding contribution to the society. After the nomination procedure for the  SKOCH Award had started last month, the SP sent the ‘Dasa Sutras’ for nomination on September 7.

 After thorough scrutiny by a three-member jury, the project has been selected and the jury asked the SP to give a presentation on the project. In this connection, the SP gave a detailed  presentation on the ‘Dasa Sutras’ through a videoconference on Saturday. 

SKOCH MD Dr K Gurusaran Dhanjal appreciated the ‘Dasa Sutras’ project. Former Planning Committee member Dr Subodh said that the project should be implemented all over the country. All the higher officers who attended the video conference also appreciated the SP. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dasa Sutras Prakasam Siddharth Kaushal
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma during the toss. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020: Get ready for virtual Whistle Podu this IPL season
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp