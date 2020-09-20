‘Dasa Sutras’ nominated for SKOCH Award 2020  

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: ‘Dasa Sutras’, a project initiated by Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal as a precautionary measure to protect the police and public from Covid-19, has been nominated for the prestigious “SKOCH Award 2020”.

The SKOCH Award 2020 is conferred on the country’s extremely talented persons from various fields for their outstanding contribution to the society. After the nomination procedure for the SKOCH Award had started last month, the SP sent the ‘Dasa Sutras’ for nomination on September 7.

After thorough scrutiny by a three-member jury, the project has been selected and the jury asked the SP to give a presentation on the project. In this connection, the SP gave a detailed presentation on the ‘Dasa Sutras’ through a videoconference on Saturday.

SKOCH MD Dr K Gurusaran Dhanjal appreciated the ‘Dasa Sutras’ project. Former Planning Committee member Dr Subodh said that the project should be implemented all over the country. All the higher officers who attended the video conference also appreciated the SP.