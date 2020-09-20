Minister Jayaram’s son still using gifted Benz: TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu on Saturday renewed his allegation against Labour Minister G Jayaram that a Mercedes Benz car was given to his son by an accused in the ESI scam as a gift.

Addressing a media conference, Ayyanna refuted the claims of the minister that the car did not belong to them and released a video footage claiming that the luxury car was still being used by the minister’s son.

The TDP leader also demanded the minister’s resignation. He said the minister’s son has been using the same car since July 26 and even shared photographs in social media along with it. He said, “TDP deputy floor leader K Atchannaidu was subjected to unnecessary harassment and also put in custody for over 75 days, though charges against him were not proved.

The State government should have taken action against the minister instead.” He said the ACB was yet to react to his complaint. To a query, Ayyanna said that there will not be any loss to the TDP if Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar quits the party.