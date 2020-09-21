STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

79,000 active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh; 7,738 more test positive

The coronavirus spread remained most aggressive in East and West Godavari as both the districts recorded over 1,000 new infections.

Published: 21st September 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Job aspirants entering into examination hall to appear the village/ward secretariat exam at AU engineering College in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: High recoveries have helped Andhra Pradesh bring down the number of active cases to under 80,000 even as over 7,700 Covid-19 cases emerging in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am pushed the total number of infections reported so far to 6.25 lakh.

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, as many as 70,455 samples were tested between Sunday and Monday, of which 7,738 returned positive. The coronavirus spread remained most aggressive in East and West Godavari as both the districts recorded over 1,000 new infections. As many as 1,260 and 1,005 persons tested positive in East and West Godavari districts, respectively; Prakasam (869) and Chittoor (794) followed. The spike in cases in the remaining districts was less than 600. 

While Kurnool and Kadapa recorded less than 300 cases, Krishna, which earlier showed a decline in cases, recorded 439 new infections. With around 25,000 cases, Krishna has the least caseload in the state. 
Meanwhile, more than 10,000 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals across the state, after which only 78,836 active cases remained.  So far, 5.41 lakh people have recovered in the state. Anantapur has the lowest number of active cases — 3,035. 

In East Godavari, after the recovery of 73,000 patients, around 12,000 people are still being treated for the novel coronavirus. The number of people who succumbed to the disease in a day too came down. A total of 57 new casualties were reported after which the toll stood at 5,359. Krishna district accounted for the most number of deaths in the 24 hours with eight persons succumbing to the virus followed by seven each in Anantapur and Chittoor, six each in Prakasam and Visakhapatnam, four each in East Godavari and Kurnool, and three each in Kadapa, Srikakulam and West Godavari.

275 new cases against 700 recoveries in Kurnool

Kurnool district has crossed the 50,000-mark in overall recoveries of coronavirus patients. Of the total 54,029 positive cases, including 275 fresh cases reported on Sunday, 50,402 patients have been cured and discharged from hospital, leaving just 3,183 active cases, according to the officials

Vizag records 342 new cases

As many as 342 Covid cases were recorded in Visakhapatnam on Sunday against 451 a day earlier. The new additions took the total count in the district to 47,366. Six more persons died, after which the toll stands at 363. On the other hand, 418 persons were discharged, according to special officer Covid 19 for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts PV Sudhakar.  

As many as 42,569 persons have been discharged from hospitals, leaving 4,434 active cases. division, 23 new cases were reported. Even as a total of 1,285 persons from there tested positive till now, only 417 are being treated for Covid-19 (as on Sunday). 

More from Andhra Pradesh
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Coronavirus Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp