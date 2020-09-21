STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lord rides Chinna Sesha Vahanam

Lord Malayappa Swamy was taken in a procession on Chinna Sesha Vahanam on the second day of the nine-day Brahmotsavams here on Sunday morning.

Published: 21st September 2020 04:50 AM

Priests giving a celestial bath to deities with scented water, sandalwood paste and tulsi as part of the second day of Brahmotsavams at Tirumala on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Lord Malayappa Swamy was taken in a procession on Chinna Sesha Vahanam on the second day of the nine-day Brahmotsavams here on Sunday morning.Dressed in the celestial attire of ‘Murali Krishna’, Lord Malayappa, holding a glob of butter in one hand and a flute on the other, was taken in a procession on the five-hooded golden vahanam. 

For the first time in the history of the temple, the Brahmotsavams, which give the devotees a rare opportunity to personally experience the affluence of the presiding deity, were being celebrated on a low-key note, devoid of the usual fanfare. The TTD has confined the celebrations to the inner precincts of the temple due to Covid-19 norms.

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Gopinath Jatti and Srivari temple Deputy EO Harindranath took part in the fete.

Dry seed garlands a special attraction

The garlands made of a variety of dry seeds became a special attraction during Snapana Thirumanjanam held at Ranganayakula Mandapam at Tirumala temple as part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams. The garlands included dried grapes, betel leaves, turmeric sticks, Lotus seeds, Tulasi seeds and Areca nut (Vakka). 

Amidst chanting of Vedic hymns, the processional idols of Lord Malayappa Swamy and His two Consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi were rendered Snapana Thirumanjanam by Kankana Bhattar Sri Govindacharyulu at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.The Ranganayakula Mandapam was also decked with a variety of flowers.

Enlightening the devout about Kundalini energy 

According to the mythology, Chinna Sesha is the personification of Vasuki – the king of serpents. It is believed that witnessing the procession will help mankind realise the Kundalini energy, which enables one reach the 8.4 millionth manifestation, the last in the cosmic life circle. The vahana seva was held on a low-key note, devoid of the usual fanfare

