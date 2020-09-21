TDP seeks clarification from Centre on farmer bills

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that there are serious concerns among the farming community on the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar has appealed to the Centre to clarify the doubts of farmers.

Since there are no restrictions in storing the agriculture products by the corporate sector, they may store the entire stock and can control the demand-supply system for more profit, the TDP MP said and felt that such a scenario will damage the interests of both the farmers and consumers.

Explained: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy

While the farmers may not get the minimum support price for their produce, the consumers may have to spend more if the demand-supply chain is controlled by corporates, Ravindra Kumar observed.