STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lockdown: Unable to pay for gangrene treatment, priest loses leg

Even as his condition worsened due to him being a diabetic, he continued treatment with the quack due to the family’s financial constraints.  

Published: 21st September 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Rama Krishna at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam | EPS

By G Ramesh Babu
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Financial hardship due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown prevented a temple priest in Mandasa from getting properly treated for gangrene, as a result of which one of his legs had to be amputated. Unable to go to a medical professional, K Rama Krishna Sharma, the only breadwinner of his family which lives in the village in Srikakulam, went to a local quack at the start of the dangerous condition three months ago. Even as his condition worsened due to him being a diabetic, he continued treatment with the quack due to the family’s financial constraints.  

With the gangrene worsening by the day, the family admitted Rama Krishna to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam after they were assured of financial and moral support by friends and locals. To save him, doctors had to surgically remove the right leg from the knee. To cover the cost of the operation, Rama Krishna’s wife and daughter mortgaged their ornaments as the treatment for gangrene is not covered under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme, and sought aid from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.  

Kommajoshyula Ashritha, his daughter, said: “A small infection in his leg developed about three months ago. My father has been performing puja and archana at the local Vinayaka temple for the last 15 years. After the lockdown was enforced, we lost our daily earning and, due to financial troubles, he was forced to get treated by quacks and local doctors. When the infection got severe, villagers and friends helped us to consult specialists in Visakhapatnam. But it was too late and the doctors removed his right leg till the knee to save his life. We spent over three lakh rupees only for the surgery and `10 lakh is needed to bear the cost of the entire treatment.”

Stating that the surgery was possible only because she and her mother had to pledge their ornaments, besides some support of friends and locals, she appealed to the district administration and Fisheries Minister Seediri Appala Raju to grant them aid under the Chief Ministers’ Relief Fund for the treatment.

476 new cases emerge in Srikakulam
Srikakulam district recorded 476 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, after which the total count stood at 35,944. The district has 5,593 active cases after 30,040 patients were cured and sent home. The toll here stands at 311, as on Sunday. Out of the 31,519 cases reported in Vizianagaram so far, only 7,809 are active

More from Andhra Pradesh
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp