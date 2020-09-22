86% of coronavirus patients cured in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Out of the 49,978 coronavirus infections reported in the district till Monday, only 6,418 are active after the discharge of 43,062 patients from hospitals. On Monday, the district saw a spike of 532 cases, out of which 117 were reported from Guntur, 58 from Narasaraopet, 54 from Tenali, 48 from Pedakakani and 36 from Vinukonda.

From the earlier regular of around 800 new cases being reported daily, the spread of Covid has significantly reduced over the past few days as the district is witnessing around 500 fresh infections emerging daily, according to statistics.

Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar has directed doctors to collect samples from 30 contacts of every patient, and said the district has 3,836 beds for treatment of infected patients.