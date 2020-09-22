STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CID economic offences wing likely to probe Andhra CMRF fraud

Meanwhile, the Thullur police, which registered a case on Sunday based on a complaint filed by Revenue Department Assistant Secretary P Murali Krishna Rao, started their primary investigation.

Published: 22nd September 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the State government announced that the Anti-Corruption Bureau will investigate the Rs 117.15 crore Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) scam wherein offenders tried to withdraw amount using three fake cheques, the probe into the case is likely to be entrusted to the Economic Offences Wing of Crime Investigation Department (APDCID). 

The government, according to sources, is considering to hand over the probe to the CID as the offence took place in three other States. Three fake cheques were deposited in banks at Mangaluru in Karnataka, Kolkata in West Bengal and in New Delhi. Also, there is no prima facie evidence of involvement of corruption by the government staff for the ACB to act into the case.

Meanwhile, the Thullur police, which registered a case on Sunday based on a complaint filed by Revenue Department Assistant Secretary P Murali Krishna Rao, started their primary investigation. Thullur DSP T Srinivas Reddy questioned the SBI and revenue officials on Monday and recorded their statements. He also collected the records of cheques issued in 2019 and 2020 for the beneficiaries under the CMRF scheme and amount sanctioned, addresses of the beneficiaries and where they encashed the cheques.

The fraud came to light on Saturday when the SBI officials, where the accused tried to encash the forged cheques, cross-checked the transactions with their counterparts in Velagapudi of Thullur mandal and Vijayawada main branch. The accused had deposited fake cheques bearing the same cheque numbers issued by the department in three banks. “We are collecting all the evidence and will transfer the case to the APCID since they are experts in dealing with these kind of cases,” he said.

More from Andhra Pradesh
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CMRF fraud CMRF APDCID
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp