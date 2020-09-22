Committee set up on Bulk Drug Park

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday issued an order constituting a high power committee to discuss, evaluate the bidding process and recommend the suitable partner to collaborate with AP in developing the proposed Bulk Drug Park under the Scheme for Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks taken up by the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) has been appointed Chairman of the high power committee. The members of the committee include Special Chief Secretary (Environment, Forest, Science and Technology), Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources), Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce), Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare), Principal Secretary (Finance), and Secretary (Energy). Managing Director of AP Bulk Drug Infrastructure Corporation (APBDIC) is the convener of the committee. APIIC has already issued a notification for Request for Proposal (RFP) from private partners to participate in the bidding.